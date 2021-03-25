Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on July 2nd

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON ALFA opened at GBX 129 ($1.69) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £387 million and a P/E ratio of 27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.93, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 129.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.42. Alfa Financial Software has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150.49 ($1.97).

Alfa Financial Software Company Profile

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

