Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on July 2nd

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON ALFA opened at GBX 129 ($1.69) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £387 million and a P/E ratio of 27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.93, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 129.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.42. Alfa Financial Software has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150.49 ($1.97).
Alfa Financial Software Company Profile
