Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Rating Lowered by SVB Leerink

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was downgraded by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $156.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $196.00. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $151.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.47 and its 200-day moving average is $137.21. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $83.27 and a 52-week high of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.