Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives $160.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.89.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of ARE traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.32. 12,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $127.00 and a 12-month high of $179.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.32.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total value of $1,675,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,887 shares in the company, valued at $32,657,214.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 230.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $353,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $241,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

