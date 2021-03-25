Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Sold by Baker BROS. Advisors LP

Baker BROS. Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 136,581 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $15,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALBO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.75. 7,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,866. The stock has a market cap of $645.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.67. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.51.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. The company had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,159,669.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,556. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

