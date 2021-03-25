Air Products and Chemicals’ (APD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $302.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $298.29.

NYSE:APD opened at $278.01 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $185.25 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.91. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after buying an additional 686,175 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,171,000 after acquiring an additional 220,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

