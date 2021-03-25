Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Issues Earnings Results

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ALRN traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 39,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661,547. The company has a market capitalization of $116.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.13. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

ALRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, insider Muneer A. Satter bought 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

