AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.88

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 341504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.34.

The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 669.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

