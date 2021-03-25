Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 49,224 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 49,224 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.6% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $69,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Broadcom by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,552,171,000 after acquiring an additional 114,033 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Broadcom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $458.53. The stock had a trading volume of 90,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $469.37 and a 200 day moving average of $415.83. The stock has a market cap of $187.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.22 and a 12-month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total transaction of $197,418.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,468 shares of company stock valued at $9,697,857. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.