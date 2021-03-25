Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BLK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $722.57. 10,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.00 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $716.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $674.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

