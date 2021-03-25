Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,115 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Trane Technologies worth $24,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 20,883 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.59.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TT traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,017. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $169.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

