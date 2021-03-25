Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $12.13 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 272,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.01. 101,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.01 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.04.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

