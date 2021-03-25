Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,547 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,598,149. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $56.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 103.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

