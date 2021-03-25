Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.16

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.16 and traded as high as $5.43. Advanced Emissions Solutions shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 90,720 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $99.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a positive return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 19.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 708.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 42,145 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides emission reduction technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal; and Power Generation and Industrials. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.