Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $595.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $585.00 to $595.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Griffin Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $539.68.

Adobe stock opened at $451.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $289.71 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $466.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after buying an additional 278,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

