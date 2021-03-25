Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADNT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adient from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.36.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $36.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Adient has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $48.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adient will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Adient by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

