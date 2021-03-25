Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

ADNT traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.04. 64,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,294. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $48.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 322.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287,239 shares during the period. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,267,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,329,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in Adient by 5,960.6% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 983,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

