Ade LLC Invests $498,000 in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Ade LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 194,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,173 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 28,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,232,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.74. 908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,951. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.14 and a 1 year high of $108.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.95.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.