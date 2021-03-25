Ade LLC Invests $1.75 Million in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Ade LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,317,000. Main Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 192,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 69,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,301,928. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average is $60.46. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.71 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.