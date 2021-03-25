Ade LLC Buys Shares of 2,386 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ade LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.45. 312,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,758,123. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $61.83 and a twelve month high of $93.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

