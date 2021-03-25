Ade LLC Acquires Shares of 5,917 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ade LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,981 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 41,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,310,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $115.96. 15,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,681. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.43 and its 200-day moving average is $116.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.50 and a one year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

