Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AFIB. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.33). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFIB. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,386,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,263,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,030,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,030,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Acutus Medical by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

