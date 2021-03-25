Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $131.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.02 and a 200-day moving average of $114.15.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,077,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 17.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 97.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 26.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.