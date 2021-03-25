Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after acquiring an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 585,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,385,000 after acquiring an additional 96,036 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.32 and its 200-day moving average is $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

