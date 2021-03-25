Acerinox’s (ANIOY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ANIOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acerinox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Acerinox stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.