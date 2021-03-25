AceD (ACED) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $257,837.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One AceD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AceD has traded up 292.6% against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $901,360.88 and $257,837.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000846 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000098 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD is a token. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 tokens. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.