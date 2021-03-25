Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein Sells 7,602 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 7,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $80,657.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00.

Shares of ACEL opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $984.11 million, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

ACEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.