Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins began coverage on shares of Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. Absolute Software has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.20 million, a PE ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABST. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,090,000. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,098,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,016,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,638,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,488,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.