AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Raised by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 179.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in AbbVie by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $102.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $181.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

