A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock Position Reduced by Lynrock Lake LP

Lynrock Lake LP cut its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 404,566 shares during the period. A10 Networks comprises approximately 0.1% of Lynrock Lake LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lynrock Lake LP owned approximately 0.09% of A10 Networks worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in A10 Networks by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 70,794 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in A10 Networks by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in A10 Networks by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATEN stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,587. The company has a market capitalization of $702.99 million, a PE ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 0.96. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $62.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $74,462.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,471 shares of company stock valued at $105,614. 23.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

