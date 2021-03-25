9,334 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.53. 8,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,911. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

