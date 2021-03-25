92,403 Shares in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 92,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $899,103,000 after buying an additional 5,290,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Total by 552.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,035,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,521,000 after buying an additional 877,076 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Total by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 706,492 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,167,000 after acquiring an additional 658,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the third quarter worth about $16,395,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

TOT traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $45.72. 47,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $41.12. The company has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on TOT. UBS Group downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

