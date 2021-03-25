90,335 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 90,335 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,565 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,508,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.88.

SBNY traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.00. 17,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $249.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.88.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.44 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

