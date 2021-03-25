89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Announces Earnings Results

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

89bio stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. 89bio has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $433.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETNB shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their target price on 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $169,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

