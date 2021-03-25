89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in 89bio were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 116.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in 89bio by 299.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $433.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01. 89bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. As a group, equities analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

