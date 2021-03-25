8,500 Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth $8,396,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 481,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after buying an additional 362,283 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 208,761 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,893,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Bank OZK by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 217,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 153,776 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Shares of OZK opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

