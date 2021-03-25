805 Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 805 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 68,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.85.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $221.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.33. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $139.88 and a 12-month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.78 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

