801 Shares in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $52.37 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. G.Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

