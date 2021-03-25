793 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

RYT stock opened at $258.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.11 and a 200-day moving average of $240.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $150.13 and a 12-month high of $274.54.

