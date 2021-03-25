78,068 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Bought by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 78,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,000. Berry Global Group accounts for about 2.9% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nixon Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Berry Global Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,889,000 after acquiring an additional 132,652 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after buying an additional 1,030,990 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,825,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,992 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,597,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

NYSE BERY traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,978. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BERY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.