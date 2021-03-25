7,737 Shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 299,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,462,000 after buying an additional 381,885 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 224,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 165,217 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 186,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 133,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $214,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 166,413 shares of company stock worth $7,365,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

