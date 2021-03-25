750,000 Shares in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSACU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $934,000.

Shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,321. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.37.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

