741,214 Shares in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Bought by Scopia Capital Management LP

Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 741,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,202,000. Travere Therapeutics comprises about 2.6% of Scopia Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Scopia Capital Management LP owned about 1.45% of Travere Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $91,789.25. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $486,428.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,670,942.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,246 shares of company stock worth $875,013. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

