741 Shares in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 741 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in RingCentral by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $308.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.77. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.17.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total transaction of $146,242.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,660.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.84, for a total value of $2,297,394.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,340,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,323 shares of company stock worth $26,890,583 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

