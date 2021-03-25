7,200 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Acquired by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,974,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,072,000 after buying an additional 1,716,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,302,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,737,000 after acquiring an additional 93,289 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,108,000 after acquiring an additional 114,862 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CG opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -60.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $37.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,950,177.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,909,753 shares in the company, valued at $157,406,681.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912.

Several research firms have recently commented on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

