$72.46 Million in Sales Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to post $72.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.00 million and the lowest is $68.00 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $78.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $309.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.50 million to $333.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $370.66 million, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $403.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The company had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VNOM shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.64. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 430.77%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.