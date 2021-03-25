642 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Bought by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,548,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,149,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,973 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,063,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,879,000 after purchasing an additional 88,506 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,360,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,040,000 after buying an additional 64,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,278,000 after acquiring an additional 110,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,091,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 94,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.03. 1,756,885 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.46.

