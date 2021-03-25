60,200 Shares in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 60,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGTI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,118,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,090,000 after acquiring an additional 360,918 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $5,627,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,554,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 230,585 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PGT Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of PGTI opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.49. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $26.85.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.14 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. Analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $365,033.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

