6,019 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by Ade LLC

Ade LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 31,383 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 301,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,687,000 after acquiring an additional 108,272 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 28,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,101,889. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $237.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

