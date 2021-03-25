582 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $472.32 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.67 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.47. The firm has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.80, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $589.68.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

