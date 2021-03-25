5,572 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Purchased by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of OneMain by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 122,555 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of OneMain by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,089 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OneMain by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OMF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $51.19 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.24.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $3.95 per share. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

